Apella Capital LLC Purchases 2,566 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 166.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.29.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,031,538. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.09. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The company has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.