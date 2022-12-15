Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 94.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.1%.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 22.02 and a quick ratio of 22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.55. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

ARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 452,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,917.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,833,000 after buying an additional 158,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,263,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,764,000 after buying an additional 122,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 64,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

