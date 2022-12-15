Apollo Currency (APL) Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $11.37 million and $1.05 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00076176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00054636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00022790 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.