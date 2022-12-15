Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,956 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,746 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,737 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,565 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,052 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $109.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

