Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.62

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.71. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 673,967 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 6.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

About Aptose Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 319,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 59,575 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 57,380 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

