Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.62

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.71. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 673,967 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 6.5 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.46.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
