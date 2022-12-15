Aragon Price Tops $2.17 (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00012435 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $93.46 million and $7.45 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001900 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $883.20 or 0.05097006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00504305 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.60 or 0.29880293 BTC.
Aragon Token Profile
Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Aragon
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.