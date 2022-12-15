Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) CAO Sells $350,760.00 in Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $65.80.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 447.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,312 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Arcosa by 578.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arcosa by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcosa

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.