Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives $10.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.15.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 0.9 %
ASC opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
