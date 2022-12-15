Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives $10.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

ASC opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

