Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Hits $72.38 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 15th. Ardor has a total market cap of $72.38 million and $645,102.71 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00076113 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00054796 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001232 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009222 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00022836 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001457 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004917 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000237 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
