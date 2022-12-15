Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM) Short Interest Update

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aries I Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Aries I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RAM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 76,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. Aries I Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

About Aries I Acquisition

Aries I Acquisition ( NASDAQ:RAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

