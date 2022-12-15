Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities to Hold

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance
ARRJF opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. Arjo AB has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $12.36.
About Arjo AB (publ)
Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.
