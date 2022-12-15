Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Short Interest Update

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the November 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, Director Grady Summers acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 219,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,970.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae acquired 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,395.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Grady Summers acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 219,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,970.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 54,246 shares of company stock worth $190,203. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of ARLO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.20. 648,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,459. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.58. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

