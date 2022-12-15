ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 20,211 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 15.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Webster Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,966,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after buying an additional 1,230,828 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Webster Financial by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.