ARS Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,545 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.