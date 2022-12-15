ARS Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 717,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. DISH Network makes up about 1.4% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in DISH Network by 38.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,149,000 after purchasing an additional 771,322 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at $1,702,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,867,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,243,000 after buying an additional 1,380,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Price Performance

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $37.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.