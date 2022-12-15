ARS Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Main Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $50.60 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $66.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

