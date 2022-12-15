ARS Investment Partners LLC Buys 197,460 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,460 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 3.4% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $24,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $27,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $38.54 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

