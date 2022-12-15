ARS Investment Partners LLC Buys 41,175 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 872.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,175 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Biohaven worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,365,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,866,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,062,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,821,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 966,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,555,000 after buying an additional 617,356 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.59.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

Biohaven Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.95.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

