ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $12.49 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.7% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.5 %

AVGO stock opened at $565.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $492.22 and its 200-day moving average is $506.47.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

