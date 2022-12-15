ARS Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,265,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of ASML by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($505.26) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ASML from €650.00 ($684.21) to €700.00 ($736.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on ASML from €520.00 ($547.37) to €680.00 ($715.79) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KBC Securities cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

ASML Trading Down 2.9 %

ASML opened at $597.77 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $817.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $521.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

ASML Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.