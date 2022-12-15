Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Insider Dian C. Taylor Sells 1,019 Shares

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $56,676.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Artesian Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ARTNA traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.54. 7,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,024. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.70. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $508.15 million, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.2784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 5,178.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artesian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

