Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Aspen Group to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital cut Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.88.

ASPU opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.72 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a negative net margin of 16.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 470.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

