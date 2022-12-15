Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,614 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $1,283,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,118,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total value of $1,167,110.86.

On Monday, December 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,168,747.52.

On Monday, November 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $1,087,603.64.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.74, for a total value of $1,229,562.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $1,011,972.72.

On Friday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $1,056,420.96.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,525,108.70.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total value of $1,728,915.94.

On Monday, October 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $1,755,533.20.

On Thursday, October 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.23. 6,388,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,919. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.30 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $399.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.86 and a 200 day moving average of $199.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.85.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

