Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.85.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $149.85 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $399.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.57.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,361,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,001 shares of company stock worth $39,108,055. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $302,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $40,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

