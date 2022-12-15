AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,614,590. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

