Audius (AUDIO) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $136.16 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 5% lower against the dollar.



Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

