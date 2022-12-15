Augur (REP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.68 Million

Augur (REP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Augur has a total market capitalization of $58.85 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Augur has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $5.35 or 0.00030715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001929 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $891.32 or 0.05107501 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00502329 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,194.04 or 0.29763219 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
