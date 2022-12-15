AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Shares Down 1.4%

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.07 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.42 ($0.10). Approximately 106,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 191,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.54 ($0.10).

AUTO1 Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.95.

About AUTO1 Group

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

