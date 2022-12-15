Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Update

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the November 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autoliv Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Autoliv from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

NYSE:ALV traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.63. 8,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,603. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.69. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $108.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 60.41%.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.