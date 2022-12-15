Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Hits $4.11 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $13.23 or 0.00076030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.11 billion and $153.11 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00054460 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00022766 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000237 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,323,209 coins and its circulating supply is 310,917,219 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

