AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $213.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.35.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.8 %

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AVB stock opened at $172.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.77. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $158.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.