Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE AVNS traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $26.29. 214,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,165. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 870,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 44,361 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 15.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $870,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

