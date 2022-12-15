Aviva (LON:AV) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 540 ($6.62) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.70% from the stock’s previous close.

AV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 564 ($6.92) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.26) to GBX 535 ($6.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.58) to GBX 480 ($5.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.15) to GBX 510 ($6.26) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 485 ($5.95) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 520.57 ($6.39).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 447.40 ($5.49) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £12.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,474.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 427.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 420.61.

In other Aviva news, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 25,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £99,988.56 ($122,670.30). In other news, insider Amanda Blanc bought 25,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £99,988.56 ($122,670.30). Also, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £5,396.72 ($6,620.93).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

