Aviva (LON:AV) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 540 ($6.62) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.70% from the stock’s previous close.
AV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 564 ($6.92) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.26) to GBX 535 ($6.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.58) to GBX 480 ($5.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.15) to GBX 510 ($6.26) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 485 ($5.95) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 520.57 ($6.39).
Aviva Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 447.40 ($5.49) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £12.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,474.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 427.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 420.61.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
