Avondale Wealth Management Buys 4,198 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 21.8% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $394.16 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.32 and a 200-day moving average of $393.20.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

