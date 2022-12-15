Avondale Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Avondale Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in EOG Resources by 258.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,929 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $125.93 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.