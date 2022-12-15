Avondale Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Joint were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 24,816 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Joint by 794.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 175,132 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Joint by 11.5% during the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Joint by 21.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Joint by 389.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 23,322 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Joint in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

JYNT opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $235.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.46 and a beta of 1.23. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $67.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $37,758.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,185,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,495,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 196,166 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,957 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

