Avondale Wealth Management Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Avondale Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 6.9% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 147,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,110,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 126,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 174,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.