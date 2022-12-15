Avondale Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after acquiring an additional 121,083 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 837.2% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 30,177 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XOP opened at $136.96 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $170.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.80.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

