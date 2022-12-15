Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Shares Down 28.6%

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 28.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 110,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 86,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Avrupa Minerals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Avrupa Minerals

(Get Rating)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. The company has interest in exploration licenses, including the Alvalade project covering an area of approximately 115 square kilometers located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license that covers 15.1 square kilometers located in southeast of the capital Prishtine, Kosovo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avrupa Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrupa Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.