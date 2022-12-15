Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Up 15.5% in November

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the November 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWRE. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Aware during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aware by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aware by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aware from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Aware stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. Aware has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.27.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

