Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Raised to $30.29 at Citigroup

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $25.60 to $30.29 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AXTA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

AXTA stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

