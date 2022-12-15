B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Down to $3.56

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.56, but opened at $3.42. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 57,530 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

B2Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.21.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $392.55 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,543 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 115,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 64,808 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 512,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $3,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

