Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Tops $2.50 on Exchanges

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00014334 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $42.33 million and approximately $444,037.73 worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

