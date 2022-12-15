Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BALL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.19.

Ball Price Performance

BALL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.60. 6,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,334. Ball has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $97.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Ball

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 2,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.81 per share, for a total transaction of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,910. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

