Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s current price.

BANC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banc of California has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NYSE BANC opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $22.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 217,778 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Banc of California by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 242,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 190,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banc of California by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,684,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,850,000 after purchasing an additional 183,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Banc of California by 269.1% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 248,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 181,293 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

