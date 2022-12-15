Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s current price.
BANC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banc of California has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.
Banc of California Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE BANC opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $22.01.
Institutional Trading of Banc of California
About Banc of California
Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banc of California (BANC)
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.