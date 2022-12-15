Band Protocol Price Reaches $1.92 on Top Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $67.69 million and approximately $16.22 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00011044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $883.20 or 0.05097006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00504305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.60 or 0.29880293 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

