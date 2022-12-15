Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $255.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

