Bank of America Downgrades Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLO. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.10.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $7.74 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 126,580.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

