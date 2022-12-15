Barclays Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $139.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $133.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Shares of HLT opened at $136.05 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

