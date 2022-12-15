Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001247 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $324.76 million and $14.12 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $882.09 or 0.05055836 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00503400 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.85 or 0.29826668 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,118,110 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.